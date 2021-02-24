The Franklin County Board of Supervisors, by way of a 3-3 split vote, decided to hold off on a decision to authorize a distillery in the Westlake Towne Center, which would be located at 96 Builders Pride Drive.
Blue Ridge District supervisor Tim Tatum was the lone supervisor who was not present during the vote.
Chairman and Boone District supervisor Ronnie Thompson said that it was “very concerning” to him, and he didn’t see that much of a difference between a tasting room and a bar.
“I think it has the potential of being detrimental to our county,” he said.
