The Vinton Historical Society recently announced that one of its founding members, Doug Forbes, died.
According to his obituary, Forbes, 87, of Vinton, died Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Forbes and his wife, Madeline “Mattie” Simmons, were founding members of the Vinton Historical Society and “hard working contributors to its continued success through the decades of its existence,” the Vinton History Museum stated.
In other news, the Vinton History Museum was closed Saturday, Nov. 5, due to construction of walls, steps and sidewalks at the museum. (It’s normally open on the first Saturdays of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
However, the museum will be open on its regular schedule of Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. unless construction requires closing. Call before visiting to confirm.
The museum will be open on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11 but closed during Thanksgiving week Nov. 21-25. It will also be closed Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 for the holidays.
On Nov. 24, the museum’s “Dogwood” decorated tree will be at Hotel Roanoke until New Year’s Day.
With the holiday season approaching, the museum offers gifts, such as “fall” and “holiday” baskets assembled by Vinton History Museum volunteers. All proceeds benefit the museum operation and activities.
Vinton History Museum is located at 210 East Jackson Ave. in Vinton.
