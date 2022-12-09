Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County will hold a house dedication ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at 54 Bland Street in Rocky Mount.
The occasion celebrates the local Habitat affiliate’s first new home build since the onset of the pandemic and its 22nd new home build since it was founded in 1994.
“We’re excited!” said Board President John Wilson. “We’ve worked hard over the last several months to see this day come, and we are thrilled that the dedication will take place just in time for our new home owner to celebrate Christmas in her own house. Perhaps best of all, this is the first major accomplishment to kick off our ambitious strategic plan to dramatically increase our services to the community. In fact, we’re ready to break ground on our next new build. The Franklin County Habitat affiliate has great days ahead.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.