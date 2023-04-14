The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has released a report of multiple larcenies from vehicles, as well as the theft of a vehicle that occurred in the area of Thomas Jefferson Road, Waterlick Road and Turkey Foot Road the night of April 11, 2023.
Through an investigation, it was discovered that at least two of the electronic devices stolen from the vehicles were showing to be in a residence not far from Fort Avenue in the City of Lynchburg. An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department located a stolen vehicle from Bedford County in the same area. All stolen property was found and returned to the owners within a few hours of being reported.
A search warrant for the residence near Fort Avenue in Lynchburg was obtained and executed within the first few hours of being reported. During the search of the residence, Bedford County investigators and detectives from the Lynchburg Police Department recovered computer equipment valued over $5,000.00, two stolen handguns and the stolen vehicle.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office noted it is still investigating many leads. At this time, several juvenile petitions have been obtained in reference to this case. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office also noted a reminder for citizens to lock their vehicles as some of those gone through were left unlocked during the night while those that were locked were bypassed. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that just because your vehicles are unlocked, it does not give anyone the right to access your property to steal your possessions. However, it’s still advised to take the extra precautions to secure valuables.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office issued a note of appreciation to the deputies from Charlie Platoon, Criminal Investigations Unit and the Lynchburg Police Department for their quick response and assistance with this case. Stolen property was found and returned to the owners within a few hours of being reported.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with more information to contact Investigator Ellis at 540.586.4800, extension 4070, Dispatch at 540.586.7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888.798.5900. Tips may also be entered online at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
