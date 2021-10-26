Two area teachers were honored during a ceremony Thursday for being named 2022 Virginia Regional Teachers of the Year.
They are Matthew Kenneth Uselton, an English teacher at Liberty High School in Bedford County (Region 5), and Eboni Jenee Harrington, a mathematics teacher at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke (Region 6).
“We are so proud of all of our super hero teachers and all they have done to enable students in every school division to return to their classrooms for in-person learning,” Virginia first lady Pamela Northam said of the regional teachers of the year.
Also at the Thursday afternoon ceremony, Daphne Tamara Fulson, a second-grade teacher at Portlock Primary School in Chesapeake, was named the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year during a livestreamed announcement by Gov. Ralph Northam at the Executive Mansion. Fulson was selected earlier this month as one of the commonwealth’s eight regional teachers of the year and is now Virginia’s nominee for 2022 National Teacher of the Year.
Ralph Northam announced Fulson’s selection at the conclusion of the annual Virginia Teacher of the Year ceremony, which also included remarks by Pamela Northam, Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, Board of Education Vice President Jamelle Wilson and Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
A Virginia Department of Education selection committee chose Fulson — the Region 2 Teacher of the Year — following interviews Thursday morning with each of the eight regional winners. The committee included representatives of professional, educational associations, the business community and 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year Anthony Swann of Rocky Mount.
As the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year, Fulson received an engraved crystal apple and plaque, monetary awards from Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen, a membership to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and educational opportunities from 15 Virginia public and private colleges and universities.
Other sponsors of the Virginia Teacher of the Year Program include the Virginia Lottery, Liberty University, Kings Dominion, the Bicouvaris-Stamatakos Family, the Virginia School Boards Association and Virginia Credit Union.
The 2022 National Teacher of the Year will be announced next spring at a White House ceremony. Three previous Virginia teachers — Mary V. Bicouvaris, the 1989 Virginia Teacher of the Year; B. Philip Bigler, the 1998 Virginia Teacher of the Year; and Rodney A. Robinson, the 2019 Virginia Teacher of the Year — went on to be named National Teachers of the Year.
