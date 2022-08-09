Jake’s Story: Creating a New Tomorrow

Like many of Lake Christian Ministries’ New Tomorrows neighbors, circumstances forced Jake into needing help achieving self-sufficiency. Jake moved to the lake community last October, after a layoff from a job at an Amazon warehouse in California. He was eager to start fresh where cost of living would be lower. His aging truck needed repairs so he left it behind, arriving here with no job, no housing and no transportation.
Jake first stayed with a childhood friend in Moneta, sleeping on her sofa. She brought him to Lake Christian Ministries for help in finding a job. Through our New Tomorrows Program, he was connected to a job opening at Capps Home Building Center, a valued LCM Business Partner. Jake was worried about transportation to his new job, but LCM’s New Tomorrows staff helped find a loaned vehicle he could use temporarily.
There's more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper.
