21 local nonprofits kick off plans for SML Gives 2023

Representatives from 21 local nonprofits gathered Friday, Jan. 20, at The Barn at SML located at 13919 Booker T. Washington Highway in Moneta to finalize plans for SML Gives 2023.
In its second year, SML Gives is a 24-hour online giving event that provides nonprofits serving Bedford and Franklin Counties the opportunity to work together to fundraise and gain area-wide exposure.
The organizers of SML Gives 2023 said their overall fundraising goal for the event is $100,000. Last year, the event raised more than $86,000 for 13 local nonprofits.
SML Gives 2023 will be held on Wednesday, March 15. For more information, visit www.smlgives.org.
