Bedford Co. appoints new human resources director

Following an extensive and competitive search process, County Administrator Robert Hiss announced Nicole Campbell as Bedford County’s new human resources director.
Since 2007, Campbell has worked with the City of Lynchburg. She started her local government career as a police officer and left the Lynchburg Police Department as a sergeant. During that time, she served as the department’s public information officer, professional standards accreditation manager, community policing coordinator and as a crime analyst.
Since 2016, Campbell has worked in the City of Lynchburg’s HR Department as its senior human resources manager with a wide range of responsibilities including recruitment, wellness initiatives, investigations, pay and classification review, establishing and revising policies, and a performance review system.
