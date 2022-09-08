On Saturday, Oct. 8, during the Vinton Fall Festival, the Vinton History Museum will have a “Holiday Shoppe” on the museum lawn. The museum will sell gift baskets, holiday décor and gift items.
The museum is asking for the public’s assistance preparing for the day and help on the day of the festival. Also, donations of holiday items would be appreciated.
“It is a good way to begin getting in the holiday spirit of fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, etc.,” Vinton History Museum stated. “Tell your relatives and friends about this opportunity to buy some unique gifts.”
All proceeds from the “Holiday Shoppe” also will be used for operation and maintenance of the museum.
“As always, thanks for your support of the Vinton History Museum — preserving the history of the Vinton area,” the museum stated.
The museum is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and every first Saturday, 10 a.m-2 p.m.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.