Rain, snow and/or a combination of the two may result in difficult driving conditions for motorists beginning overnight tonight (Thursday, Jan. 7) into the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 9.
As of 11 a.m., Halifax and Pittsylvania counties are among the locations under a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is currently forecasting the possibility of one to three inches of snow in this area through Saturday morning. As a result, Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Lynchburg District crews in those counties are pre-treating roadways.
Crews across the entire district continue to monitor the weather and will address any areas of concern that might arise.
Motorists should be aware of the possibility of slick roads and poor/decreased visibility. It is recommended that motorists avoid travel, if possible. If travel is necessary, do not travel at the height of the storm. Slow down. Brake slowly and carefully. Allow extra space between vehicles and check 511Virginia.org for road conditions in advance of any travel.
Storm-related updates will be posted to the district’s Twitter account @VaDOTLynchburg.
The Lynchburg District serves 10 counties in south central Virginia: Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.
