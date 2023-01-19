Chimney fire contained

A residential structure fire on the 15000 block of Smith Mountain Lake Parkway in Bedford County was contained to the chimney on Sunday night, thanks to the quick response and efforts of multiple local fire departments.
According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), its crew and other first responders were dispatched to the scene at 10:32 p.m. Bedford County Fire and Rescue’s Medic 14-8 and Engine 7 arrived on scene to find a residence with smoke and embers coming from the chimney.
With Captain 7 in command, dry chemical bombs were used to extinguish the fire within the chimney, and the smoke was ventilated from the home. The fire was contained to the chimney with no extension to the home itself.
Other departments that responded were Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Huddleston Volunteer Rescue Squad (Squad 7) and Moneta Volunteer Rescue Squad (Squad 8).
The Responding Fire online news page also reported that the Fire Marshals Office was on scene.
Medic 14-8 arrived on scene to a one-story single family dwelling with fire showing from the chimney and nothing from other sides of the house.
Units on scene included Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department’s Engine 7, Command 7 and Utility 7; Saunders Volunteer Fire Department’s Wagon 10 and Tanker 10; Bedford Fire Department’s Ladder 1; Bedford County Fire and Rescue units Medic 14-8 and County 10; and medical support by Medic 8-4 and Medic 7-5.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
