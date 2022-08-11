This fall, Bower Center for the Arts will host four live performances, ranging from comedy, one-man drama, folk music and bluegrass.
For the first time at the Bower Center, Comedy Night will be hosted Aug. 27. This show features seven comedians from around the region, including Roanoke comedian L.A. Preston. The show is for adults 18 and over and will feature a cash bar for beverages and snacks. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.bowercenter.org/events-performances.
Then on Sept. 17, John Hardy will be welcomed back to the Bower Center. Hardy will perform his new one-man play, RATTLESNAKE. This show features Hardy portraying 16 characters across a 30-year journey that stretches from Texas to Paris, France.
