The Landing Restaurant has made the divisive decision to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to dine in at their establishment.
Since The Landing Restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page on Wednesday to let everyone know, they have received hundreds of comments and reactions that are mixed with both positive and negative opinions regarding their new policy.
Jon Atchue, who is a school board member for Franklin County Public Schools, posted a comment showing his approval for the new policy.
"Well done! A courageous and bold move, especially in this area," he commented. "After FDA approved the Pfizer shot, other smart organizations will do the same, or similar. Delta Airlines just announced a $200 monthly additional health insurance premium for their unvaccinated employees to cover their additional costs from Covid illnesses."
Others, meanwhile, posted their disapproval, such as Roanoke resident Amy Johnson. Her comment became one of the top favorite comments with more than 100 likes and hearts.
"We have loved your restaurant and have been there for our past two anniversaries, but we will not be back," Johnson commented. "It is wrong to force paying customers to prove they’ve had a medical procedure before they can eat."
