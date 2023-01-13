Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced more than $5 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for 10 projects focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development while accelerating economic growth and job creation efforts across the commonwealth.
The awards included Franklin County, Pittsylvania County and the Roanoke area.
The 2022 Statewide Competitive Award for GO TEC Virginia 2025 includes Region 3, which includes Pittsylvania County.
2022 Regional Grant Awards included $99,200 toward The Gupton Initiative, which involves multiple regions, including Region 2: Franklin County and Roanoke.
