Bill Butterfield and his family first made their way to Smith Mountain Lake on a family vacation back in the summer of 2016, and it made such an impression that they soon after decided to purchase a home in the area.
Fast-forward five years, and Butterfield is now the president of the Smith Mountain Lake Association, a nonprofit organization that prides itself as the “Steward of the Lake.”
“We’re the oldest-running nonprofit on the lake. It’s been over 50 years,” said Butterfield in a recent interview with the Smith Mountain Eagle. “The Smith Mountain Lake Association’s mission is to protect the water quality of the lake, and safe recreation for the lake. We’re involved in all kinds of things. We do water level monitoring. We do a lot of things. It’s an extremely active group with some great volunteers.”
“I didn’t know anything about the Smith Mountain Lake Association when I came to the lake in 2016,” Butterfield added. “We ended up renting a home for a week for family vacation back in 2016. And by the time that summer was over, in the fall we decided that maybe we should explore a home here on the lake, and we found something we liked. We purchased a home at the end of October in 2016. We really didn’t start living here until mid-to-late 2018 on a regular basis.”
Butterfield joined the Smith Mountain Lake Association approximately a year ago on a neighbor’s recommendation, and he has been serving as the organization’s president since Jan. 1, 2022. As he settles into his new position, Butterfield is making a big push to increase name awareness and recognition of the Smith Mountain Lake Association in order to increase membership and expand on SMLA’s many services and initiatives.
