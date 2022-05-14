In response to citizen requests to reduce the burden of paying all annual real estate taxes during the December holiday season, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, following a public hearing in March 2020, approved going to twice per year tax collection on real estate for the 2022 calendar year.
The first half of residents’ real estate taxes will be due on June 6, and the other half will be due on Dec. 5. This change to twice per year real estate billing has been previously publicized with the county mailing notification postcard reminders to all county landowners in March of this year.
Bills for the first half of the 2022 real estate tax will arrive in county landowners’ mailboxes this week. If real estate taxes are to be paid by a bank or mortgage company, the tax statement will be mailed to them. As long as taxes are paid on time, the total amount due in calendar year 2022 will be the same, simply divided into two equal payments. If, however, real estate taxes are not paid by the June 6 deadline, penalties and interest will apply.
The county reminds taxpayers that there are resources available to assist residents with questions. Landowners can go to the county website (www.franklincountyva.gov) for the most up-to-date information and answers to frequently asked questions. If a resident has a question about the payment of their bill, they can contact the Franklin County Treasurer’s Office at 540-483-3078. If they have a question about their assessment, they can contact the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office at 540-483-3083.
Twice-a-year payments are only required for real estate taxes. Taxes on personal property will continue to be due on Dec. 5.
