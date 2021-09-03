(The following article is featured in the newest issue of Lake Life magazine, which is available this week.)
The 1991 film starring Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss, “What about Bob?,” held a special interest for people in Central Virginia, especially those familiar with Smith Mountain Lake. It may seem difficult to believe, but it has been 30 years since Murray, Dreyfuss and the cast and crew filmed the lake house in the comedy about a psychiatric patient who finagles his way along on his new psychiatrist’s family vacation.
The lake house in the movie is located in Moneta, is still there, and draws attention from fans of the movie to this day (it is on private property, so visiting it is discouraged.)
Yet in the movie’s story, Dr. Leo Marvin, his wife and children, and their vacation-crashing guest Bob Wiley (Wiley — do you see what they did there? The character is quite a wily fellow) supposedly spend their vacation at Lake Winnipesaukee.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.