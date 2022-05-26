(Editor's note: Individual photos of graduates will be next week's edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle.)
On the evening of Thursday, May 19, Franklin County High School (FCHS) in Rocky Mount held its 72nd annual commencement exercises.
Held at the FCHS football stadium, the ceremony honored approximately 430 graduating seniors in the Class of 2022. It was a festive evening at Franklin County High School, as several hundred spectators weaved their way into the Eagles’ football stadium for the annual event.
Once the crowd was assembled, the graduating students, adorned in red and white caps and gowns, made their way across the stadium field to their seats. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, after which Senior Class Secretary Tiffany Meadows opened the ceremony by providing the “Thought for the Day” to her classmates.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.