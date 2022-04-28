The Bridgewater College Alumni Association recognized more than a dozen Bridgewater College students with Alumni Legacy Scholarships, including one Rocky Mount student.
Alumni Legacy Scholarships are presented to rising juniors or seniors whose parent(s) graduated from Bridgewater College.
Receiving Alumni Legacy Scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year includes Benjamin Riddle, a junior family and consumer sciences major from Rocky Mount, child of Timothy and Tara Myers Riddle (’95).
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,500 students.
