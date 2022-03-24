A man from Goodview was found guilty Tuesday, March 15, in Bedford Circuit Court on all four charges he faced in connection to a Nov. 6 DUI wreck on Route 122 (Moneta Road) in Bedford County that injured a two adults and an infant, according to reports.
Brandon Wayne Bateman, 35, was charged with two counts of maiming, driving while intoxicated (his fourth offense in 10 years), and driving with a revoked license (for past DUI offenses). He pleaded no contest to the charges and faces up to 10 years of active jail time.
He is expected to go through a mental health and substance abuse assessment, and sentencing is scheduled for June 24.
Bateman allegedly was driving more than 80 miles per hour and had a .19 blood-alcohol level after the wreck.
According to Virginia State Police in November, Bateman was driving a 1999 Ford F-150 south on Route 122 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Jeep Patriot at 9:38 p.m. Nov. 6 one quarter mile north of Joppa Mill Road in Bedford County.
Bateman was not wearing his seatbelt and transported for injuries received in the crash.
The Jeep was driven by Nathan J. Everson Jr., 24, of Farmville. Everson was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the hospital. The Jeep’s passengers, Megan K. Gary, 25, and an infant also were transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.
According to the Bedford Fire Department, both vehicles sustained heavy damage and required extraction. Two patients were taken by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital while a third patient was taken by ground.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.