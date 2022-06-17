Trippie Hippie, a store that opened at 130 Scruggs Road, Suite 104, in Moneta during the winter months, has been finding its place in the community over its initial four months of operation.
Trippie Hippie was the brainchild of owner Jennifer Patterson, who saw an opportunity to bring something new to the local retail community in the Smith Mountain Lake region.
“Trippie Hippie opened at the beginning of February. We’re basically a hippie shop. We have anything and everything from incense to dream catchers to crystals to Woodstock posters. We like to refer to ourselves as a peace, pipes and pretty things store,” Patterson explained in a recent interview with the Smith Mountain Eagle. “There’s a little bit of a stigmatism that we’re a head shop. We’re not really a head shop. We do specialize in CBD products, but we have so much for anything and everyone, from spiritual and inspirational gifts, to incense. You name it.”
Patterson decided to open Trippie Hippie following the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring some happiness and retro joy to the area.
