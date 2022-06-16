The Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) announced the results of the second bacterial testing of the season.
Bacterial levels at all 14 sites sampled in the lake last week have satisfied the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) standard for recreational waters. This includes the five sites that had previously failed the VDH standard on May 24.
So, what caused the unfavorable results on May 24, and why have the results improved so much in the current week? You may recall that SML and the surrounding watershed area experienced very heavy rainfall in the days preceding May 24. During periods of heavy rainfall, there is considerable runoff into the lake from the surrounding watershed area, which contains wildlife, agriculture and residential properties.
Not only do the bacteria from these sources wash into the lake, but pollution in the form of excess nutrients from these sources contributes to accelerated growth of both bacteria and algae. The resulting spike in bacterial concentrations typically lasts up to three days after a heavy rainfall before dissipating.
