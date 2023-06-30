What will I do when I am no longer in the military?
It’s a common question veterans find themselves asking. Many already have goals and plans. For some, those plans align with their experience gained serving their country. Others take an entirely different path. For Chris and Pat Bechtler, both veterans who operate Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta, it’s a little bit of both, and then some. And they make it work every day, as a team at work and at home.
The story of how the Bechtlers found their way to Smith Mountain Lake and ultimately to Crazy Horse Marina is one that was partly planned and partly played by ear. They have been married for 37 years. Chris served 23 years in the Coast Guard and Navy. Pat served four in the Air Force as an operating room technician. Along the way, they had four children – Donny, 43, who followed in his father’s footsteps serving 25 years in the Coast Guard; Kelli, who served four years in the Army; Jeffery, 36; and Keith, 34, an Army combat veteran.
Having a spouse in active duty – as Chris was for many years into his and Pat’s marriage – has its disadvantages, and its advantages. Pat reflected on the positives in sharing how the two handled it. “Chris would be gone for six or more months at a time,” said Pat. “Raising our children without him being around daily was a challenge, but we made it work. He helped instill discipline and good character in our children. I did the same. We didn’t skip a beat when he was gone.”
Pat noted that when Chris would return from his deployment, it was an adjustment period in the beginning. A man wants to be the ‘man of the house.” Pat understood this, but she also reminded him to not forget what she had to be while he was gone: the role model representing both mom and dad. It was a system that worked. It didn’t take long for Chris to get right back into the swing of things.
With three of their children growing up and entering the service, the point can be argued that accepting and valuing discipline was never an issue. Nonetheless, raising four children still takes effort. It takes teamwork – the entire family working together – especially when it comes to having a child who is handicapped. That was the case with Jeffery, Chris’ and Pat’s third child. A mother’s selfless love, care and compassion is not only beneficial in these moments; it’s a necessity. Her instincts took over, and her leadership skills shined.
“My plan wasn’t to continue working in medicine as an OR Tech after leaving the military,” said Pat. “But there’s no doubt that my skills in healthcare have come in useful in our lives.” Pat isn’t just talking about her skills for helping raise her son. She’s also served as caregiver for Chris, who battled and beat non—Hodgkin Lymphoma a few years ago.
While in the Air Force, Pat worked for Bethesda Medical Center. She knew that a university medical center was the right direction to go. So did Chris. While choosing an oncologist at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Chris had a stipulation. “I asked that my doctor be a woman who had recently graduated from medical school and completed residency,” said Chris. “I knew she would understand how to care. I knew she would be up on the latest advancements in treatment. I knew she would be hungry to prove herself.” Pat agreed and supported Chris’ line of thinking. Teamwork. Making it work.
Having the right medical team behind Chris helped him overcome cancer. Having a wife supporting and helping navigate was the difference. He had the discipline, the patience, the fight in him that would not let him give up. So did she. They both do.
Chris retired from the Coast Guard in 2005. Pat’s place as leader of the family unit was secured. Chris’ future was unclear. He dreamed of one day living at a lake in the mountains. But that was still a dream. Searching for jobs following a career in the military has its ups and downs. Chris learned that quickly. “In every position I’d seek out, I was told that I was either overqualified or undereducated,” said Chris.
Then one day while living in Maryland, Chris opened a “penny saver” newspaper and spotted a small ad asking for dock staff. Initially, he was told he was overqualified. He persisted, and he secured the job. Rising through the ranks at a marina wasn’t difficult for Chris. After all, he had a career of experience in the Coast Guard. But when the marina sold to another company, he was left with a choice of where to transition. This time, his mother-in-law came in with an idea. She had heard of a marina manager job opening in North Carolina not far from where she lived. Chris didn’t hesitate. The family packed up their home and moved to NC – before Chris had even interviewed for the job. He was certain though. It was a lake in the mountains. It was a dream he knew one day that he would chase. Pat supported him. The move was made. Chris got the job. And the rest, as they say, is history.
A lake in NC was a start, but it wasn’t the end. Chris also recalled having patrolled Smith Mountain Lake with the Coast Guard in the 1990s. It was a place that never left his radar. When he was promoted to director of marine operations at Crazy Horse Marina, he took the opportunity. He’s been here for 11 years now.
A lot of changes have taken place during his time at the helm – a lot of changes for the good. “We’ve come full circle, in life, that is,” said Chris and Pat. “We’re both back to serving people, serving others. It’s what we know best. It’s what we do best.”
At Crazy Horse Marina, Chris and Pat not only manage the marina together, as well as hold many community events. Chris also serves on the Water Safety Council at Smith Mountain Lake, helping to organize programs on the lake designed to promote water and boating safety. He has also served on the navigation committee, advising on where to place navigational markers at the lake. It’s a full-time, life devoting effort. They do it as a team. They do for their community of people who have become part of their family, and with whom Chris and Pat have become a part of theirs.”
It’s not always easy, especially working together as a husband and wife. Pat doesn’t sugarcoat that either. “I quit at least once a season,” she said, laughing. “But we work it out. We always have. We always will.”
