The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber (SMLRCC) will host a family-oriented pancake breakfast July 17 in celebration of Pirate Days, a weekend of festivities planned at various locations on and off the lake.
Pancakes with Pirates will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at Mexico Viejo at Bridgewater Plaza. Volunteers dressed in pirate costumes will be flipping the flapjacks. Others dressed as pirates will be available for photos. Activities for kids will include face painting, balloon animals, interactions with pirates and the opportunity to pick from a treasure chest.
“This was a popular family event in 2019 when we first held it so we’re super excited to bring it back this year,” said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the SMLRCC. “It’s a great way for the chamber to participate in Pirate Days, which gets better every year, bringing in more and more tourists, which benefits our area businesses.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress in pirate costumes. Cost for the event, which includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee, is $10 with children 5 and under admitted free. The event is being sponsored by Fun-N-Games Arcade, Amy Campbell with RE/MAX Lakefront Realty Inc., Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House and Mexico Viejo.
For more information and to buy tickets in advance, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-pirate-days.
