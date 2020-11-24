True Organics Spa is under new management but is still located at 130 Scruggs Road in Moneta, in the same building as True Awakeningz.
True Organics still offers one of the largest, most affordable, organic selection of spa services in the Southwest Virginia area, a company representative stated, and they don’t relax until the customer is satisfied.
“Clients can expect value for their money that includes impeccable service, professional consultation and an exceptional spa experience within a tranquil, serene setting,” said William Eanes, who now oversees management operations for True Organics Spa.
There is a lot to choose from, and that’s an understatement. True Organics offers a lot of facials, such as express, signature, luxury spa, teen & tween, CBD and much more.
The company also offers massage therapy with many choices featuring on-site chair massage, hand and foot reflexology, cryotherapy, stress buster, infant and toddler, headache relief, pregnancy and more.
One of the of more unique (and in some cases, controversial) form of service True Organics offers is Usui Reiki, which is not a form of massage but a form of body and energy work. Promoted by a Japanese man named Mikao Usui, Reiki is a technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing. It is administered by “laying on hands” and is based on the idea that unseen life-force energy flows through the body and is what causes humans to be alive.
“We have these energy centers in our body called shockers. When they’re out of balance, you’ll feel tired, depressed, sick or whatever. The practitioner just tries to find out what’s going on with the client and let this universal life force take over,” said Penny Testerman, who recently joined True Organics as a massage therapist. “We don’t really do anything except have a presence there and help that client get in touch with that balance.”
There are lots of positive reviews about Reiki with personal accounts from people explaining how it helped them.
Synergy Stone Massage is another new and revolutionary style of Hot Stone Therapy that starts out as a heated Swedish massage and slowly builds to thermal deep tissue massage.
“Unlike traditional hot stones, synergy stones hold heat three times longer and can penetrate deeper into muscle fibers and facia allowing for a much better therapeutic and deep tissue massage at the same cost as a traditional hot stone therapy treatment,” Eanes said.
True Organics also offers SomaEnergetics Body Tuning cupping and ear candling, Natal Astrology and more alternative healing. Salt Sauna is also a popular choice at True Organics and features three services called express, serenity and salt. Salt Sauna consists of Himalayan salt therapy, along with an infrared sauna, and helps with those suffering from arthritis, fibromyalgia, Lyme disease, asthma, bronchitis, eczema and other conditions.
This is only scratching the surface to what True Organics Spa offers, as there is much more to be offered and experienced in its massage rooms. Customer satisfaction is the top priority for True Organics, as they have implemented loyalty discounts as well as free salt sauna session and 10 percent off any one-hour massage or spa service during the client’s birthday month. True Organics also offers a 10 percent discount to all military personal and first responders.
“This is a standard we have always offered as our way of saying thank you,” Eanes said.
Though they have numerous spa technicians and massage practitioners, they are actively hiring for anyone in the spa technicians and practitioners field that might be interested in or looking for a new work setting.
