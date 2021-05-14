Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT), which has a location in Moneta, recently announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter-ended March 31.
The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,980,000, the most profitable quarter in its history. The net income equated to $1.14 per basic share in the first quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,038,000 or $0.60 per share, for the same period last year.
At March 31, select financial highlights include:
• Return on average assets of 1.29 percent
• Return on average equity of 14.49 percent
• Book value of $32.05
• Total deposit growth of 7.6 percent
• Total asset growth of 7.2 percent
• Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.20 percent
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
