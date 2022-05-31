Moneta Lions Club Crafters Gloria Guice and Mary Davis recently visited the Bedford Pregnancy Center (BPC) to donate four-dozen handmade newborn hats.
Accepting the gifts were Grace Pettman, a trained volunteer with the center, and its Executive Director Lori Lewis.
BPC, located at 813 E. Main Street in Bedford, opened on Jan. 20, 2005, as the result of a combined effort by Bedford area Christians who were concerned about women in unplanned pregnancy situations.
The staff at the Bedford Pregnancy Center will walk beside those in need through their pregnancy and provide information about their options.
They are not affiliated with any one denomination, congregation, or any political organization. The center is financed completely by private donations. All donations are tax deductible.
“A dedicated and competent team of staff members and trained volunteers will reach out with compassion and unconditional acceptance and provide emotional and practical assistance,” BPC stated. “The BPC provides accurate and essential information regarding the physical, emotional and spiritual consequences of abortion while encouraging exploration of other options.”
For additional information, visit bpc@bedfordpregnancy.org or call 540-587-5900 to set up an appointment.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month. For additional information about the club or to join at one of its meetings or community projects, contact Lion Bart Matthies at 540-297-4549 or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.