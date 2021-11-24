Franklin County Board of Supervisors received an update on the Union Hall town village at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16. Lisa Cooper, who is a principal planner with the county, gave the board the latest numbers from last month’s community meeting and survey.
A community meeting was held Oct. 5, and Cooper said 111 people attended the meeting. A seven-question survey was held from Oct. 5 to Nov. 1, and she said a total of 327 citizens responded. They also could have the options to write in their concerns, comments or issues.
One of the questions from the survey asked how long the person has lived in the Union Hall area. A graph of the data of responses showed 42 percent have lived in Union Hall for more than 10 years, 10 percent said their family is originally from the Union Hall area, and 32 percent said they have lived in Union Hall for less than 10 years.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
