The Cottage Gate hosted its annual Christmas Open House this past weekend on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Local residents of Smith Mountain Lake and the surrounding areas came to check out the specials on display at The Cottage Gate, located at 84 Westlake Road, Site 113, Hardy. Allen Tolley, who owns and runs The Cottage Gate with his wife Twilia, said hosting the event brought back a sense of normalcy that has been missing this year. He also saw a lot of happy shoppers, which is something the Tolleys strive to do at the Cottage Gate.
“We have seen so many people smile,” Tolley said.
He said they had lots of purifiers and sanitized throughout the day to help combat the COVID-19 virus. So not only was there a sense of safety, but everyone came and enjoyed the sights, smells and Christmas atmosphere as they browsed the store. There was a special type of Christmas vendor set up at the Cottage Gate.
Near the entrance was a special vendor, Joe Williams, from Martinsville, who often visits the lake. He was selling his handmade reindeer and ornaments, made with Brooks Mill wine corks. The reindeer are made with googly eyes, pom-poms and chenille stems. Each one takes him an average of 10-15 minutes to make. Why does he do it, though? For his son, Speed Williams, who was diagnosed at age 46 with early onset Parkinson’s disease 10 years ago.
Williams mentioned that he had made the reindeers for about 20 years and gave them to friends and strangers during the Christmas season. About seven years ago, it become more of a job rather than fun to make his reindeer for profit. His wife then suggested he donate his proceeds to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, and the time and effort became fun again.
“The joy came back, and I was doing it for a specific reason now,” he said.
Williams noted that he traveled to several other wineries, restaurants and businesses to see if he could sell his little cork reindeer. That’s when he made his way to the Cottage Gate to talk to Allen Tolley about his mission. Tolley told him that he was an 18-year Parkinson’s patient himself. He invited Williams to the Christmas Open House to display and sell as many of the little cork crafts as possible.
“He was terrific and very supportive,” Williams said.
In the seven years since he has been actively selling and donating all proceeds, he has been able to raise $14,000 for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. It brings him much joy knowing the products he sells are for an important purpose.
“It’s been a labor of love,” he said. “I do it willingly knowing that the money is going to leading researchers worldwide.”
Williams shared his mission with many who stopped at his table and, together with Cottage Gate, raised more than $500 for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The reindeer ornaments will continue to be available at Cottage Gate.
Williams also encourages businesses in the Smith Mountain Lake area to reach out to him if they are interested in helping him with his mission by calling his cell phone at 276-732-8559.
For Tolley, helping to contribute to a cause important to him and seeing lots of smiling faces validated their decision to have the annual Christmas Open House this year.
“Even with the mask on, we see the twinkle in their eye. We know they’re smiling,” he said.
