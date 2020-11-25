Republican candidate for Virginia governor and current state senator Amanda Chase made a stop at The Glenwood Center in Huddleston on Nov. 13 for a meet and greet. This comes almost two months since then-Republican candidates Daniel Gade and Bob Good visited Smith Mountain Lake during an event hosted by the Proud Patriots of SML.
Known as “Trump in heels” in Virginia, Chase, who is a graduate of Virginia Tech, has been a well-known political candidate not only in the state but across the country. Her Facebook page has a follower count in the 6 figures, but she has also been featured on Fox News, “The Ingraham Angle” hosted by Laura Ingraham, and One America News Network (OANN), among other programs.
The decision to run for governor was an easy one for Chase.
“I saw what was happening in Richmond during this past session — all the attacks on our communities, Second Amendment, the Constitution, the businesses, the churches and our ability to worship. Our way of life here in Virginia was comprised under this new Democratic majority,” she said. “I knew legislatively I couldn’t fix things because we didn’t have the votes.”
The frustration of not helping Virginians didn’t sit well with Chase, and she announced on Presidents Day back in February that she is running for the leading position of the executive branch.
As for the Second Amendment, Chase is a staunch ally, perhaps the most well-known ally of the Second Amendment in the state. Nicknamed Sen. Annie Oakley, Chase mentioned that it’s personal to her, as she open carries wherever she goes. She also said it’s the next line of defense in case police aren’t able to get to the scene quickly to assist.
“I don’t leave my house without carrying a firearm, ever. Not even when I go for a walk around my neighborhood,” she said. ‘It’s very important to me.”
Recently, defunding the police has been a major talking point in the state and across the country. Chase believes that it’s a terrible policy to push.
“We need to defend our police, not defund our police,” she said. “I’ve said we’ve never fully funded our law enforcement. I do believe law enforcement is a core function of government. We need to keep our communities safe; we need to keep our businesses safe and our schools safe.
Another topic Chase addressed is health care. She noted that she has fought against Medicaid expansion in Virginia, especially in the Senate. Chase also said that some Republican candidates who will be running for governor have worked with Gov. Ralph Northam to expand Medicaid, which she said is not good.
“Medicaid was designed, originally, to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, not able-body people. It’s to help people who can least help themselves,” she said. “What’s happened now, because they have expanded Medicaid, it is a Trojan horse that Virginia is ultimately going to have to pay the price for. Currently, the federal government is footing the bill for most of it, but not for much longer. And Virginians are going to have to pick the tab up through taxpayer money.”
Still on the health care topic, Chase mentioned that in the General Assembly, she has supported legislation such as the health care transparency bill. She said it would create greater transparency by forcing hospitals for the first time to let a patient know how much an elective service is prior to services being rendered so they can shop around and get the best price.
One aspect one may realize about Chase is she is strong in her faith and is a big believer in freedom of religion. As for COVID-19, Chase doesn’t believe it should interfere with a person’s right to practice their beliefs.
“I have always said educate, not mandate,” she said. “Even in a crisis, we must respect people’s constitutional rights and freedoms. I believe what he (Northam) has done by closing down churches is unconstitutional. When our religious freedoms are at stake and on the line, yet again, it’s time for us to push back. If you can go to a liquor store, you should be able to go to church. If you can go to an abortion clinic and get an abortion, you should be able to go to church. This governor is picking which businesses are essential, which one is not, and in my opinion, that’s unconstitutional.”
Chase also stands for school choice, letting the parents decide the education for their children. She doesn’t believe the government should be mandating vaccines, especially the COVID-19 vaccines. Chase also is 100 percent pro-life, a big supporter of small businesses and seeing them through these difficult times, and for small government. Chase noted that in regard to small government, she has opposed and voted against every tax and every fee increase.
These issues and her policies were the main talking points of the night at the event, and Chase feels it went very well.
“I think it went great and everybody received my message,” she said.
Ever since Chase first took office as a state senator in 2015, she has made her mark in the state, and it has shown with the rewards she has won. According to her website, in her first two years, Chase received the 2017 Virginia Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Advocate for Virginia Business, the 2017 James River Association Hero Award, and the 2016 Legislator of the Year Award for the Treasurers Association of Virginia.
In her personal life, Chase has the experience of being a small business owner and has worked in executive management in both the private and public sectors. The mom of four believes her experience in the political field combined with the success she has seen is why she feels that she will be ready for the responsibilities that the governor position holds.
Don’t tell her she can’t win; Chase won’t believe it. She has her reasons as well. She has won every race she has been in, and for this particular one, she started early, which she says has been very important to her. Chase also said she has already exceeded all her financial goals, which is quite the feat considering she announced one month before the pandemic. According to Chase, all the money she has raised has been from the people, none from political action committee or special interests.
For Chase, her personal goal is to return Virginia back to the Constitution, and she feels that it’s a calling for her. She says she is ready for the challenge.
“Day one I’ll be ready to be the governor of Virginia,” she said.
