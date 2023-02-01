Wreck with entrapment shuts down Route 24

The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Route 24 and Mill Iron on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment.
Rescue 13, Engine 13, Engine 131, Medic 14-13, Medic 8-4 (Moneta Rescue Squad) and Rescue 1 (Bedford) responded.
On arrival, one patient was trapped inside of a vehicle.
Rescue 13 crew performed a “door pop” to remove the occupant safely.
Two individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Route 24 was closed during the incident and reopened by 2:30 p.m.
“Thank you Bedford Fire Department for offering your assistance while in the area training!” the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department stated.
