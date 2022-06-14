The body of a missing man was found Monday in a private pond in Moneta, according to reports.
The body was identified as Thomas Reeder, 63, of Richmond.
Reeder was believed to have been fishing at the pond on the 2800 block of Moneta Road and was reportedly last seen at 1 a.m. Monday. At about 10:52 a.m. when he couldn’t be found, a call came in to report a drowning.
Rescue divers searched the pond and reportedly found the body after 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The incident is under investigation and is believed to be a fishing accident. It is being treated as a boating-related incident.
