Governor signs local Del. Byron’s bills

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed five bills May 31, including two from local Del. Kathy Byron, that deliver on the governor’s commitment to enact common sense solutions to make government work better for Virginians and provide solutions for the commonwealth’s business community.
Three of these bills included meaningful reform of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC).
“From day one, a top priority of my administration has been to address the significant challenges at the VEC. The VEC faced an unprecedented number of unemployment claims during the peak of the pandemic, facing 50 times the claims in a normal week,” said Youngkin. “These bills will go a long way in making government work for the people again, improving the VEC’s operations to ensure they are ready to handle any future economic challenges and promoting process integrity to ensure we can detect and stop fraud.”
