Ayers remembered at SRHS football game

On June 27, the Smith Mountain Lake community lost a true pioneer. On the 20-yard line of Staunton River High School’s football field last Friday, there was an emblem honoring Glenn Ayers, and his family members were provided a token of appreciation in remembrance of him.
Betty Lu “Blu” Ayers, Glenn Ayers’ wife of 64 years, along with their son James — the current “Voice of the Golden Eagles” — received the token of appreciation at halftime of the home game between Staunton River High School and Tunstall High School.
When the school opened its doors for the first time in Fall 1963, students were greeted by a young Glenn Ayers.
Over the next 33 years, he would become well known at Staunton River High School, all the while offering encouragement, wisdom and inspiration.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.