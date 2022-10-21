After a national search, County Administrator Robert Hiss announced that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s deputy county administrator.
Stauder will join Bedford County on Nov. 1. He has served as the assistant county administrator for New Kent County, Virginia, since 2019, which is the fastest growing county in Virginia. Stauder holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree in Geographic Science from James Madison University.
