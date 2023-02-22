The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced that Attorney General Jason Miyares will be joining the chamber on Thursday, March 2, for an Align Before 9 networking event.
Miyares will speak at the beginning of the event and network with attendees after.
“He expressed his commitment to visiting and mingling with Virginian communities, and he looks forward to building relationships with local business owners and community members at Align Before 9,” the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts on March 2. It is free and open to the public; no registration is required.
Questions may be directed to marketing@baccva.org or 540-586-9401.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.