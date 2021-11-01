The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Chapter in Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced its STANDOUT Class of 2021, which included Smith Mountain Lake area native Marli Dabareiner Grady of Godley, Glazer & Funk, PLLC.
“Marli was selected for this honor based on her outstanding contributions to our community,” said Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Charlotte Chapter Associate Executive Director Gretchen Rohleder.
As an honoree, Grady is participating in opportunities to network with fellow class members, learn more about cystic fibrosis, help spread awareness about the disease and raise funds for research, drug development, and CF care and support programs.
STANDOUT recognizes the city’s most active and engaged young professionals and philanthropists while benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s work to support those with cystic fibrosis and ultimately find a cure. This year’s STANDOUT class is composed of individuals who have dedicated countless resources to organizations across Charlotte.
The CF Foundation will recognize the STANDOUT Class of 2021 at a celebration Thursday, Nov. 11.
Honorees were nominated by co-workers, friends and family for their charitable and professional endeavors and selected for the honor based on professional accomplishments and outstanding contributions to the community.
“The STANDOUT honorees are needed in our city now more than ever. Despite all that and 2021 have brought us, we felt it important to continue shining a light on the brightest young professionals in our city,” said Rohleder. “We are so proud of the accomplishments of our 2021 class, and we look forward to having them bring their enthusiasm and history of impressive community outreach to support the foundation’s work.”
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world’s leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis. The foundation funds more CF research than any other organization, and nearly every CF drug available today was made possible because of foundation support. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, the foundation also supports and accredits a national care center network that has been recognized by the National Institutes of Health as a model of care for a chronic disease. The CF Foundation is a donor-supported nonprofit organization.
For more information, visit www.cff.org.
