Franklin County senior recipient of Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club scholarship

The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club (SMLWC) has announced that Franklin County High School graduating senior Grace Trelease is the recipient of the 2023 SMLWC Scholarship. Trelease, from Wirtz, is graduating with a 4.348 GPA and plans to attend Syracuse University this fall.
Annually, the SMLWC scholarship is awarded to a graduating female senior from Franklin County High School who has completed a scholarship package demonstrating her leadership values and teamwork in serving the community while remaining dedicated to achieving her educational and career goals.
“My intended major is Broadcast and Digital Journalism [at Syracuse University] in the Newhouse School of Communication with an intended minor in Business or Marketing,” said Trelease. “I intend to be a sports reporter commentator for an NHL team once I graduate from Syracuse.”
Trelease’s community service and leadership activities include having served as the National Honor Society President. She has also been involved with the Sontag Recreation Park Christmas Land of Lights, the Red Cross Blood Drive, Franklin County Humane Society, Back-to-School Night at Franklin County High School, Charity Home Tour at Smith Mountain Lake, Franklin Heath and Rehab, Franklin County Homecoming Parade Planner and the Ferrum Folklife Festival.
