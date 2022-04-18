Organizers of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake (TPISML) recently announced details of SML’s annual cleanup initiative for 2022.
“Last year, we organized a modified version of Take Pride in SML due to pandemic restrictions, and the Smith Mountain Lake community really embraced it,” said Andy Bruns, executive director of the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC), which organizes the event in conjunction with the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC) and the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA).
“We’re hoping to gain even more momentum for this critical community initiative this year,” he added. “We all want the lake looking its best before the tourism season begins, so we’re encouraging everyone who uses and enjoys the lake to take a few hours and volunteer.”
