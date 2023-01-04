Another second horse fell through an ice-covered pond in Huddleston within two days.
Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7) and Bedford County Special Operations Command (SOC) were dispatched at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, to the 12000 block of Leesville Road in Huddleston for report of a horse that had fallen through an ice-covered pond. It was the second horse to be rescued from a frozen pond in Huddleston within 48 hours.
Attack 7 and Wagon 7 arrived to find one horse in the pond, the fire department stated. Captain 7 established command. Surrounding terrain caused difficulty in accessing the pond. Once SOC units arrived, personnel entered the water and made contact with the horse. A haul system and sled were used to remove the horse and was then carried by tractor to the barn to be warmed and assessed by a veterinarian on scene.
The horse reportedly died following the incident, as did the first horse from two days prior.
