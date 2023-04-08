Placement in the Weekly Planner is free for public events in the community. Submit a brief paragraph about your event to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Thursdays.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5TH
Crochet Retrospective Exhibit at the MOarts Gallery
Crocheted blankets and lap quilts will be on display at the Moneta/SML Library during the month of April. All pieces were handmade by Loraine Terry from Floyd County, Virginia. Terry worked as an assistant registrar in Floyd. She was also a talented homemaker and created the blankets on display, as well as clothing that some of the family still wears to this day. The blankets will be on display in Loraine’s memory until April 29, 2023. The retrospective exhibit may be viewed during library hours. The Moneta/ Smith Mountain Lake Library is a branch of the Bedford Public Library System and is located at 13641 Moneta Road in Moneta. Call 540.425.7004 for hours and directions.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6th
CHESS CLUB
If you are a chess enthusiast or interested in learning more about the game, please join the Chess Club on the first and third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Bedford Library. Open to all ages and skill levels. Program presenter Lee Fields will be available for instruction. If you have your own chess board/clock, feel free to bring it.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7th
TWEEN-TEEN NIGHT
Encourage your tweens and teens to to join in for two hours of Kinect gaming, board games, snacks, pizza and socializing at the Montvale Library from 5 – 7 p.m. Ages 10-17 welcome.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8th
SATURDAY STORY TIME
Saturday Story Time is held on the second Saturday of each month at the Montvale Library beginning at 11 a.m. Join in for fun stories, songs, crafts and more. Ages 0-5.
SUNDAY, APRIL 9th
EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE AT SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join fellow church goers for an inspirational Easter Sunrise Service at Smith Mountain Lake Community Church, beginning at 7 a.m. The service will be held at 6675 Burnt Chimney Road, Wirtz.
BOOKS 4 FUN AT BEDFORD LIBRARY
Books-4-Fun is a preschool story time for children ages 3 to 6. Join in for stories, songs, crafts, and activities geared to engage and entertain your child. The theme for this session is Alphabet Toss.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
KARAOKE NIGHT AT HOT SHOTS
Join in for karaoke night and show off your talents. Sing your heart out, meet new people and enjoy great food and drinks. Karaoke night is held at Hot Shots from 6 – 9 p.m., located at 67 Village View Lane in Moneta. For more information, call 540.719.1547.
Harvester set to host country act Corey Smith in May
Harvester Performance Center will welcome country music singer/songwriter Corey Smith to the stage Friday, May 12, with fellow Georgia native Jeb Gipson opening. Smith has amassed an unfailingly devout fan base across the country simply by telling it the way it is. He has released 11 albums and just finished recording a new record titled “Suburban Drawl,” slated for release this spring. Smith’s latest singles, “Still in the Running” and “Daddy’s Weed,” are streaming now on all platforms.
Gipson has toured with acts including Riley Green, Jon Langston, Morgan Wallen and more. His single “Something in the Whiskey” featuring Megan Moroney has garnered more than a million plays on Spotify. Tickets start at $32 and are on sale now at harvester-music.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.