Local James Madison University, Hollins University students celebrate college graduations

James Madison University (JMU) in Harrisonburg held its spring 2023 commencement May 11-13, with the main ceremonies taking place in the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
A total of 3,718 degrees were conferred to undergraduates from the university’s eight academic colleges. During the three-day-long festivities, JMU 555 graduate students and 32 doctoral students received advanced degrees. Additional honors were conferred at the May 11th Honors College Medallion Ceremony, and during the May 12th Nursing Convocation and Air Force ROTC Commissioning, and during the May 12th Army ROTC Commissioning.
Local students from Bedford, Glade Hill, Goodview, Moneta, Rocky Mount, Vinton and Wirtz who received degrees during the May 2023 JMU commencement include:
- Emily Garraghty, Bedford, received a BA in General Psychology
- Armando Hernandez-Morales, Glade Hill, received a BS in Geography
- Kelsey Morgan, Goodview, received an MSN in Nursing
- James Carpenter, Moneta, received a BS in Sport and Recreation Management
- Christian Holcomb, Moneta, received a BBA in Business Management
- Morgan Spicer, Rocky Mount, received a BS in Health Sciences
- Mackenzie Mason, Rocky Mount, received an MA in History
- Trevor Hill, Vinton, received a BS in Physics
- Eliana Castillo, Vinton, received an MS in Speech Language Pathology
- Graham Law, Wirtz, received a BBA in Finance rsity
The 181st Commencement at Hollins University, in Roanoke, was held on May 21, 2023 on the school’s historic Front Quadrangle. A total of 179 undergraduates and graduate students from the all-women’s collage received degrees during the ceremony.
Local students from Union Hall, Vinton and Hardy who received degrees during the May 2023 Hollins commencement include:
- Hannah Ayers, Union Hall
- Kennah Hebert, Vinton
- Kasey Copeland, Hardy
- Tara Wolfe, Vinton
