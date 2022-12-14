Vehicle fire occurs at gas station

A vehicle fire occurred at a gas station on Route 24 on Friday, Dec. 9.
The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) was initially dispatched to Body Camp Store for the report of a vehicle fire.
The incident was soon upgraded to a structure fire response, in which the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Bedford County Fire and Rescue (County 10) and Medic 14-8 and were added.
Medic 14-8 arrived on scene and reported a vehicle fully involved with Citgo gas pumps also involved. Medic 14-8 crew established the initial incident command and cleared the store of all people.
Engine 8 arrived on scene, and their crew along with Medic 14-8 crew stretched bumper lines and began fire attack.
Ladder 1 soon arrived on scene and assisted as well.
Wagon 7 responded to provide water.
The fire was extinguished with only exterior damage to the store.
