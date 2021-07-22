The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC) is receiving some pushback concerning its proposed policy involving No Wakesurfing zones around Smith Mountain Lake and Leesville Lake.
The commission is seeking public input via an online survey about a proposed policy involving No Wakesurfing zones. The policy, which the Navigation Committee of TLAC developed, would allow lakeside residents to create no wakesurfing zones and outlines the procedures required to establish those zones.
At TLAC’s June board meeting, citizens and board members spoke for and against the policy in an extensive discussion. Given the sharply divided stances and concerns that were voiced — resulting in the board’s reluctance to approve the policy — board member David Smitherman, Pittsylvania County Administrator, proposed seeking further public input before making decisions. The board voted unanimously in favor of that motion.
