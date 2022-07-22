The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake bestowed seven scholarships to lake area students this year. Each scholarship was a $1,500 one-year scholarship provided to the college to help cover tuition, books and other school expenses.
The recipients for the Rotary scholarships this year are:
• Samantha St. Clair from Smith Mountain Lake Academy.
• Sydney Thomas from Staunton River High School.
• Madison Brown from Franklin County High School.
• Emily Greene from Franklin County High School.
• Cynthia Lin from Franklin County High School.
• Erica Sellers from Franklin County High School.
• Quynh Tran from Franklin County High School.
