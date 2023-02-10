Bedford Festival of Trees surpasses last year’s totals

More than 8,000 visitors came through the Bedford Area Welcome Center during the 14th Annual Festival of Trees, “Sounds of Christmas,” which took place Nov. 22 to Jan. 6.
The votes have been counted, and the Festival of Trees raised a total of $9,501 for charity, which exceeds last year’s total by more than $2,000.
Three trees brought in more than 500 votes each: Studio-15 Salon (proceeds benefiting the Bedford Elks Lodge), The Blue Lady (proceeds benefiting Bedford Domestic Violence Coalition), and Bedford Council of Garden Clubs (proceeds benefiting The Shepherd’s Table).
While the Festival of Trees is not a contest to see who gets the most votes, all votes equate to dollars raised and donated to local charities and causes.
