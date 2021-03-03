The one-year anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic is approaching, and many local businesses have had to resort to social media to help promote and sell their products for that year. With that in mind, Jessica “J Bohn” Bishop hosted an event Saturday at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House with multiple small business owners to help increase their knowledge in that field.
“The purpose was to bring small business owners together who were needing help using social media as a marketing tool for their respective brand,” Bishop said.
Bishop runs her own social media marketing company called KEEPin’ Up with J Bohn LLC, which helps clients better promote their brand, but this time she wanted to get small business owners together to share their struggles.
Industries that were represented ranged from retail shops, a restaurant, a wedding venue, a farm promoting agritourism, and service-based businesses such as insurance, notary services, photography, health and wellness, beauty and spa, trash removal, lumber, and floral services. Two business owners at the workshop were from out of town, driving two hours to attend the event.
An example Bishop mentioned was that a lot of people are under the impression that they can go on their Facebook page and make a post, but then they get frustrated when it doesn’t work. She said this is one of many frustrations that many small business owners have, so she addressed these things in her workshop.
To start out the presentation, Bishop opened with a trending TikTok video that says, “Tell me without telling me.” She noted that it was the overall theme to her event and training to her attendees — which was to get your message across to your target audience without even having to say what it is you’re selling. They should get the message right away through Bishop’s strategy.
“For example, people want to see pictures rather than trying to be sold to with words,” Bishop stated. “When people open social media, they want to be entertained, educated and connected.”
Bishop stressed to those at the workshop that it’s not going to be an overnight thing — you have to be consistent and have a goal you want to work toward with social media pages.
“It can get frustrating, but that’s what entrepreneurship looks like. You will experience the ups and the downs,” she said.
The workshop lasted for an hour and a half, and Bishop said she felt it went great, especially considering it was her first event hosted under her new social media marketing company. After the workshop, many of the attendees were impressed with the knowledge Bishop had to offer and immediately signed up to be part of a one-on-one mentoring session with her.
Bishop will host another event just like the previous one this coming Saturday at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House. With the positive feedback Bishop received, she left the first workshop feeling confident that she is helping the small businesses in the area.
“I felt an overwhelming sense of happiness when I left the workshop, already hearing feedback that folks had a good time and learned a lot of things they want to begin implementing in to their social media strategy for business.”
