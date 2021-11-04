Around the clock, no matter the weather or day, water utility workers ensure their community members don’t have to worry about water and sewer services when they turn on the tap or flush the toilet. Water utility workers have operated through the pandemic continuing to provide water and sewer services to protect public health and the environment, but there is one nemesis that continues to cause real problems for our utility workers…grease. Utility workers answer the call and go to work, day or night (even on holidays!) to respond to any water or sewer emergency that may arise in the community. This includes responding to problems caused by fats, oils, and grease.
When fats, oils, and grease enter our sewer systems, they solidify in the sewer pipes, mixing with nonflushable items (like wet wipes and shop rags) to create “fatbergs”. Fatbergs block sewer lines and cause overflows into backyards, forests, and streams that can harm the environment and public health. These fatberg clogs can be extremely difficult for utility workers to remove. One reason that clogs due to fats, oils, and grease are so disappointing for utility workers is that they are entirely avoidable.
The solution is simple, but we need your help. Grease doesn’t belong in our pipes. Instead of disposing of your household fats, oils, and grease down the drain, simply pour it in a container and place it in the trash. Or better yet, return it to Lynchburg Water Resources or Bedford Regional Water Authority to be recycled. Help your communities’ water utility workers by properly disposing of your grease so they can focus on other vital tasks such as replacing aging infrastructure and installing new connections, instead of responding to unnecessary sewer overflows due to grease clogs.
To help keep community pipes clean and our environment safe, Lynchburg Water Resources and the Bedford Regional Water Authority are partnering to hand out free at-home grease collection kits, so community members will have all the tools they need to prevent grease clogs year-round, but especially during the holidays! The collected grease will then be recycled into an environmentally-friendly biofuel! The free grease collection kits include a funnel, can lid, sponge, dish scraper, and educational handouts on how to use the items and properly dispose of the grease.
Individuals can pick up a kit at the following locations:
• Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Neighborhood Centers (College Hill, Daniel’s Hill, Diamond Hill, Fairview, Jefferson Park, and Yoder) Available during open hours November 1 – December 31.
• Templeton Center Available during open hours November 1 - December 31.
• Lynchburg College Hill Water Treatment Plant Administration Building Table will be set up for grab and go from November 1 – December 31 within the front administration building lobby Monday through Friday from 8:30 am - 5 pm.
• Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility Kits are located on the top shelf of the grease recycling container. Plant is open 24/7 for grease recycling or kit pick up.
• BRWA Administration Building Table will be set up for grab and go within the front lobby from November 1 - November 30 from 8:30 am – 5 pm.
• BRWA Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility Table will be set up for grab and go outside of the main entrance November 1 - November 30 from 8:30 am - 5 pm.
• Lynchburg Community Market Table will be set up for grab and go from Saturday, November 6 - December 31.
Citizens can drop off used cooking oil and grease in a sealed container for recycling year-round at the Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility’s grease recycling center located at 2301 Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg, the Bedford Regional Water Authority’s Administration Building located at 1723 Falling Creek Road in Bedford, at any of the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Neighborhood Centers, or the Templeton Senior Center. From November 26 - December 31, individuals can also drop off grease for recycling at the BRWA Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility.
For more information about “Enjoy the Feast, Recycle the Grease,” visit:
• www.lynchburgva.gov/enjoy-feast-recycle-grease
• https://www.brwa.com/publicinformation/SitePages/Enjoy%20the%20Feast%20Recycle%20the% 20Grease.aspx
About the Bedford Regional Water Authority:
The Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) provides water and wastewater services to the residents and businesses in Bedford County and the Town of Bedford; additionally, the BRWA partners with the Western Virginia Water Authority to serve customers surrounding Smith Mountain Lake in both Bedford and Franklin County. Visit www.brwa.com for further information.
About Lynchburg Water Resources:
Lynchburg Water Resources (LWR) ensures that Lynchburg residents enjoy an uninterrupted supply of quality drinking water, reliable sewer service, and proper stormwater management. The mission of Lynchburg Water Resources is to promote the life, health, and prosperity of our community. Visit www.lynchburgva.gov/waterresources for more information.
