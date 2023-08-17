Nominations open for SMLA Water Safety Council’s Karl Martin Water Safety Award

Nominations are open for the Karl Martin Safety Award – an award given by the Smith Mountain Lake Association’s Water Safety Council that recognizes an individual, business or organization for outstanding contributions in advancing safety on the waters of Smith Mountain Lake.
Nomination submissions should include:
- First and last name of the individual, or name of the business or organization being nominated
- A description of how the individual, business or organization has significantly contributed to advancing water safety
- The timeframe when the efforts
- Name and contact information of person(s) submitting a nomination (should follow-up be needed)
Completed nominations should be mailed to SMLA Water Safety Council, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 211, Moneta, VA 24121. Include “Karl Martin Water Safety Award nomination” on the envelope. Nominations may also be emailed to pmassa@ycp.edu. Include “Karl Martin Water Safety Award nomination” in the subject line.
The deadline for nomination submissions is August 30, 2023. The winner will be announced during a SMLA town hall meeting to be held this fall.
For more information, email pmassa@ycp.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.