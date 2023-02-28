Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13) was dispatched for a structure fire at 4:43 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) responded first to the garage on fire, followed by Engine 13 and Tanker 13.
Engine 13 was assigned as the water supply pumper while the tanker task force supplied water for the fire. Engine 13 crew was assigned to the Charlie side for fire suppression efforts.
“A great coordination with Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue, Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department, Saunders Volunteer Fire Company and Forest Volunteer Fire Department,” the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department stated.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.